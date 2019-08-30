Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (IFSUF) Shorts Down By 45.47%

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had a decrease of 45.47% in short interest. IFSUF’s SI was 84,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 45.47% from 155,700 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 71 days are for INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)’s short sellers to cover IFSUF’s short positions. It closed at $10.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 24.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 134,475 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 417,830 shares with $21.58M value, down from 552,305 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the field of electronic communications infrastructure to host equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television and radio signals broadcasting in Italy. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm constructs and manages civil structures, such as towers, pylons, and poles; and technological systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers integrated hosting services consisting of tower rental to customers, including physical spaces on its vertical structures, which host the radiating systems for receiving and transmitting radio signals; indoor physical spaces for the installation of customer equipment and the connection of their radiating systems; and access to the electricity networks and technological systems consisting of power supply systems, and air conditioning and/or ventilation systems that ensure the correct operation of customer equipment.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 20.88% above currents $58.32 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. Shares for $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.43B for 6.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors holds 165,461 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Co Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 114,570 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 6,322 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 2.52 million shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 677 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 443,895 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 21,135 shares. 11,450 were reported by Ironsides Asset Lc. South Texas Money Ltd has invested 1.66% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 150,525 shares. 8,028 are held by New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Company. First Foundation Advsrs reported 4,146 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 8,000 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Buckingham Cap has invested 1.56% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Stars Group Inc stake by 1.42 million shares to 6.14 million valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 70,827 shares and now owns 740,291 shares. Seadrill Ltd was raised too.