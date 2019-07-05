Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted by $552,945 Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $211.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.47. About 4.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 97,589 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $236.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 3.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co holds 21,202 shares. Rdl Fincl holds 14,461 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8.73M shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability holds 308,396 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 29,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 385,065 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6.07M shares. Baxter Bros holds 2.62% or 101,071 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc reported 7,466 shares. Kempen Cap Nv has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Inv Management Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,450 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,829 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 1.21M shares. 1,636 are held by First National Bank Of Hutchinson. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Natixis has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Com Limited reported 240 shares. 2.45M were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1.27% or 230,592 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny has 0.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,371 shares. St Johns Mngmt Co Lc holds 0.29% or 1,965 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 22.34 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Prns invested in 4,735 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,216 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Family Office Limited owns 20,760 shares.