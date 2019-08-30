Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)’s Sentiment Is 1

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.60, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased positions in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 153,758 shares, up from 153,742 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 1.68 million shares as Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s stock rose 31.37%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 7.17M shares with $24.66M value, up from 5.49M last quarter. Kinross Gold Corp now has $6.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9777. About 5.09 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. for 22,902 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 109 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,791 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $132.41 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is down 19.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED)

