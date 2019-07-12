Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $1.77 Million; Shareholder Park National Upped Facebook Class A (FB) Position

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $201.76. About 6.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 05/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Needs to Do Better Protecting Data (Video); 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FOCUSING ON FOUR MAIN ELECTION SECURITY AREAS; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 359,753 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares to 55,787 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Fidelity National (FIS) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on July 10, 2014 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes More Shots at Silicon Valley Neighbors – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Kills Spark, Its Answer to Pinterest and Instagram – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Watch This – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 388,713 shares. Diversified holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,284 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Dillon And Assocs invested in 1.8% or 33,270 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 67,578 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 54,589 are held by Troy Asset Limited. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Co reported 4,216 shares. Wealthquest Corp stated it has 1,746 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 3,579 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 602 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.01% stake. Somerset Group Ltd Liability holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,294 shares. Sit Inv reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,073 shares to 418,813 shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,098 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).