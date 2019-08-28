Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding; Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Position in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) as Stock Price Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66 million, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 14.12M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – Kinross announces end of regulatory investigation of West Africa operations; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The hedge fund held 15,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 407,579 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold LECO shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 36,832 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,038 shares. 96,474 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 151,645 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 29,677 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 80,303 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv owns 16,259 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 19,257 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Park National Oh invested in 0.01% or 2,678 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 6,169 shares. 28 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Llc.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 30,850 shares to 109,454 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.69 million for 15.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

