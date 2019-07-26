Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.50 Million; Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) as Share Price Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 2.50 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 126,601 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Warren Buffett Makes a Gift; Macao Sends Las Vegas Sands Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 98,784 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.26M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 26,490 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pnc Gru has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 16,582 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 29,287 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 6,000 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 3.01 million shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.21M shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 5,305 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 5,488 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 12,632 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 2,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 0.16% or 13,866 shares. 725,578 were reported by Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corporation.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares to 12.10 million shares, valued at $130.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 388,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI) by 13,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.