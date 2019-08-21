Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding by $10.40 Million; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Position Maintained by Ares Management Llc

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 2.06M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS EUROPE CCO SAYS DUE DILIGENCE FOR PLANNED STEEL JOINT VENTURE WITH THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE PROGRESSING WELL; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 423,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 138,388 shares to 46,381 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,050 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 190,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 69,690 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 23,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,429 were reported by Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). State Street invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ameritas Incorporated stated it has 3,136 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.75M shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Aegon Usa Ltd Llc accumulated 62,169 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Angelo Gordon & Communication L P, a New York-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 2.25 million are held by Ares Mngmt Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 10,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. Shares for $463,360 were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W on Friday, August 16. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07 million worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Tuesday, May 14. Shares for $913,680 were bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN on Thursday, August 15. 15,000 shares valued at $35,442 were bought by WELLS SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42M shares to 6.14 million shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).