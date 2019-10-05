Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Sprint (S) Stake by $24.23 Million; Share Price Rose; As Scripps Ew (SSP) Stock Declined, Litespeed Management Upped Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 87.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 4.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13 million shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Commences Offer of Up to $3.94B of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes in Two Tranche; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprint Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (S); 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 143,107 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 69,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 184,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 44,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited owns 36,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 57,419 shares. 6,235 were accumulated by Ls Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 45,291 shares. Riverhead holds 0.01% or 9,854 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scripps relaunches award-winning political show ‘The Race’ ahead of 2020 election – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saints & Sinners Wraps Most-Watched Season Ever, Seen by 7.1 Million Viewers – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scripps adds TV stations – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Emmi AG’s (VTX:EMMN) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,828 shares to 441,658 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontline Ltd by 500,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Trinity Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TRN) 3.7%Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Trinseo S.A.’s (NYSE:TSE) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Company accumulated 6,400 shares. Art Advisors Limited invested in 17,700 shares. Daiwa Securities invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gradient Investments Limited Com holds 0% or 7,230 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 35,200 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 82,794 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 14,828 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 132,806 shares. Mackenzie owns 113,400 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 1.49 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 129,099 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).