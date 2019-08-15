Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut By $6.10 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Zix (ZIXI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 90.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 226,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 22,500 shares with $621,000 value, down from 248,500 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $244.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 61.56M shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50's average target is 36.01% above currents $7.72 stock price.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 331,846 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: CIBR Headed For $32 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $428.95 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Colony Cap Inc New stake by 3.93 million shares to 7.82 million valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 20,160 shares and now owns 693,478 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

