Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $950,621 as Shares Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Value Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.43 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 6,839 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 21,425 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 14,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp analyzed 9,500 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.38 million, down from 334,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 6.05 million shares traded or 270.65% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Focused Wealth stated it has 9,080 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 75,180 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.1% or 26,415 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 3,107 shares. Axa reported 61,585 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 35,448 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 154,094 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Com reported 12,041 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.04% or 12,532 shares in its portfolio. 92,181 were accumulated by Td Asset. Stanley accumulated 0.08% or 2,168 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 580,503 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 283,256 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00M was made by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. Barry Richard bought $437,455 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 5.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 564,886 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $201.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 501,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).