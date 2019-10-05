Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Artal Group Sa Has Boosted Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding By $4.58 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 23,828 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 441,658 shares with $25.06 million value, up from 417,830 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $35.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT

Artal Group Sa increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 25,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Artal Group Sa holds 150,000 shares with $27.46M value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $7.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 50,687 shares to 5,100 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colony Cap Inc New stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 6.68M shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 71,845 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Burney reported 14,187 shares. Lsv Asset reported 4.46 million shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 6.40M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wetherby Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 113,431 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Nwq Mngmt Limited Company has 1.81% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.42 million shares. London Company Of Virginia has 3.70 million shares. 135,439 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough. Madison Invest Holdings holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,000 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,412 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum reported 606 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $7200 highest and $5800 lowest target. $66.14’s average target is 22.91% above currents $53.81 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, October 3 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

