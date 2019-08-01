Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Maintains Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 901,498 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 5.18M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.59M shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 97,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zimmer LP holds 1.15% or 5.40M shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 220,000 are owned by Lonestar Mngmt Limited Liability. Us Retail Bank De holds 16,407 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management reported 1.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rare Infrastructure owns 2.93M shares. Abrams Cap Limited Partnership reported 12.5% stake. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 500,803 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 75,770 shares. Ftb holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 300 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,162 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E says it ‘strongly disagrees’ delayed maintenance played role in Camp Fire – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci owns 4.42 million shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,850 shares. Beacon Financial stated it has 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 171,523 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.86M shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Community Financial Bank Na invested in 45,175 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Allstate reported 373,149 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited stated it has 61,867 shares. Yacktman Asset Management LP invested in 1.87M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 2.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Com owns 14,476 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 1,823 shares. M Securities holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,749 shares.