Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding; Citigroup Has Raised Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Position

Citigroup Inc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) stake by 177.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 688,300 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Citigroup Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $9.35M value, up from 387,600 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) now has $7.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 6.11M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 37.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 5,100 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 8,200 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $32.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $295.62. About 498,847 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 32,762 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 901,428 shares. 450,000 are owned by Nwi Management Lp. 57,053 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 44,742 shares. 110,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Com. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 441,800 shares. 27,499 are held by Prudential Public Ltd. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 6.21M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridger Mgmt Lc has 0.95% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.38 million shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset invested in 25,139 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 61,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 156,100 shares.

Citigroup Inc decreased Cirrus Logic Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 15,300 shares to 22,700 valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (Call) (NYSE:EOG) stake by 164,300 shares and now owns 146,600 shares. W P Carey Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.24% above currents $11.53 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Incorporated accumulated 832 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 6,812 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com owns 56,770 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Llc has 0.61% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 18,856 shares. Enterprise Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.61% or 5,236 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd has invested 0.21% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 4,433 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd. Premier Asset Llc holds 33,911 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications invested in 0.03% or 131 shares. New Jersey-based Gargoyle Advisor Limited Co has invested 0.56% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bbva Compass Natl Bank accumulated 16,405 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Another trade for 131,115 shares valued at $54.04M was made by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Seadrill Ltd stake by 388,358 shares to 4.70 million valued at $39.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) stake by 9.62M shares and now owns 15.10M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.20’s average target is 43.83% above currents $295.62 stock price. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $441 target. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, REGN, ANTM – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Regeneron (REGN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.