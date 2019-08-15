Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.50 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder City Holding Company Lifted Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.18 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

City Holding Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 49,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 42,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 4.98M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 3.93 million shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $41.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

