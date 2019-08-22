Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Eagle Materials (EXP) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $379,857

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 42,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 79,365 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $7.97 during the last trading session, reaching $347.96. About 2.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 7,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,856 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 0.01% or 4,050 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 118,740 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 8,770 shares. Birch Run Cap Advsr LP has 45,000 shares. Putnam Investments holds 0.01% or 31,103 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,649 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,196 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,851 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 388,358 shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $39.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.10 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scholtz & Limited Co has 3.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,372 shares. The California-based Oakmont has invested 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace And White Incorporated stated it has 30,750 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 530 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc. Harvest Mngmt Lc owns 2,000 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Lc reported 30,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.36% or 3.09M shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc accumulated 5,779 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Invest Management Nj has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Fincl Group reported 17,084 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.17% or 245,089 shares. Drexel Morgan has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 875 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Com Nj holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Oak Ridge Lc invested in 1,753 shares or 0.04% of the stock.