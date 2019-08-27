Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position By $468,600

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 75,000 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $42.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.43 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 54,754 shares with $3.65M value, down from 61,854 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V. now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 195,857 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 10.25% above currents $54.72 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LVS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & has 101,255 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 205,030 shares stake. Wright Invsts Service Inc holds 0.79% or 31,886 shares. Veritable Lp owns 3,917 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 100 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated accumulated 27,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Millennium Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 508,171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.06% or 112,372 shares. Sageworth Communication holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Gru owns 784,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 7,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 819,300 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 70,827 shares to 740,291 valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) stake by 36,537 shares and now owns 847,585 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 4,751 shares to 7,251 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 29,098 shares and now owns 45,147 shares. Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.81% below currents $79.58 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $74 target.