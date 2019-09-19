Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Viasat (VSAT) Position; Zto Express (cayman) American Depositary Shar (ZTO) Sellers Decreased By 11.4% Their Shorts

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 564,886 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 2.49M shares with $201.32M value, down from 3.06M last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 79,455 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar (NYSE:ZTO) had a decrease of 11.4% in short interest. ZTO’s SI was 18.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.4% from 20.64M shares previously. With 2.58M avg volume, 7 days are for Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar (NYSE:ZTO)’s short sellers to cover ZTO’s short positions. The SI to Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 2.72M shares traded or 11.19% up from the average. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat Gives International Sales Opportunities to its Telecom Channel Partners – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viasat Introduces Direct Cloud Connect: A New Service Providing Fast, Secure, Private Connections to Business-Critical Cloud Services – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Viasat Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Unveils QNX Acoustics Management Platform 3.0 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 1.52% above currents $78.31 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1.

ZTO Express Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The company has market cap of $18.05 billion. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.