Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $7.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Great Point Partners Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Has Lowered by $5.46 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 478,532 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 391,233 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. LAY B ALLEN had sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. $6.14M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 56,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 18,316 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,800 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 177,512 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 3.06M were accumulated by Odey Asset Gru Ltd. Piedmont has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 3,196 shares. 74,596 were reported by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company. Cambiar Invsts Lc invested in 42,549 shares. Fpr Prtn Limited reported 5.71M shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 22,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.