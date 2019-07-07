Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Intergraph Has 1.24 Sentiment

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 61.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 22,950 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 60,350 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Intergraph Corp (INGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 172 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 139 trimmed and sold stock positions in Intergraph Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 57.75 million shares, down from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intergraph Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 119 New Position: 53.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated for 68,968 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 657,894 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 287,749 shares. The California-based Check Capital Management Inc Ca has invested 2.07% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,561 shares.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.69 million for 13.00 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 248,671 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.