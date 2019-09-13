Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by $6.50 Million; As Endo International Plc (ENDP) Valuation Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.915. About 4.64 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 90,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.39M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 639,452 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Endo International (ENDP) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endo Gains FDA Nod for Orfadin Generic to Treat Rare Disease – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Most Likely Reason Endo International Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 68,416 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 437,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd has 20,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 11,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Daiwa Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 906,698 were reported by Nomura Hldg. Ameritas Prns has 18,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 1.60M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 485,695 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 0.01% or 67,194 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 37,325 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) by 199,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,565 shares, and cut its stake in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE).

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $167.34 million for 2.86 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,839 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI).