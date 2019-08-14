Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.30 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Stake by $33.66 Million as Stock Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 4.51M shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd analyzed 729 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 2,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82,388 shares to 195,561 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Supervielle S A by 228,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon's PillPack? – Benzinga" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.16% or 53,906 shares in its portfolio. Hendley stated it has 1,700 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,200 shares. 621 are owned by Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 122,693 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Confluence Limited Liability holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Llc reported 2,356 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. 144,904 were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt. M&R Cap Management has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selz Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.85% or 11,300 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 9,447 shares. Lourd Ltd Llc accumulated 1,367 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1.85% or 174,790 shares. Ims Capital stated it has 1,317 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.