Odey Asset Management Group LTD Continues to Hold Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Xilinx (XLNX) Holder 10-15 Associates Lowered Its Stake by $9.56 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 4.19 million shares traded or 84.56% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 2.75M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares to 17,647 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical reported 564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 1.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 35,289 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 80,443 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 0.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 3,909 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has 667,850 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.3% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 55,195 shares stake. First Republic Investment Management reported 31,725 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation accumulated 613,385 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd accumulated 92,958 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 693,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 14,000 shares.

