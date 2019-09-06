Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Estee Lauder Companies Has 1.22 Sentiment

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 72.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 82,388 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 195,561 shares with $11.15M value, up from 113,173 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $95.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 2.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 328 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 268 cut down and sold their holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 184.14 million shares, down from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Estee Lauder Companies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 14 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 228 Increased: 228 New Position: 100.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 3.91M shares to 4.63 million valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 729 shares and now owns 1,600 shares. Frontline Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel stated it has 20,921 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 73,490 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 20,893 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,632 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.09% or 33,179 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 811 shares. Westwood Inc holds 0.02% or 35,443 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.07% or 5,412 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,874 were accumulated by Stearns Gp. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 49,828 are held by 1St Source Bancorporation. 9,129 are held by Fdx. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 17,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 8.83% above currents $78.75 stock price. QUALCOMM had 27 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9000 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.53M for 32.33 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Regents Of The University Of California holds 11.77% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for 33,400 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc owns 74,785 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.24% invested in the company for 6.63 million shares. The Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Llc has invested 6.03% in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 136,337 shares.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.10 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 42.93 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity.

