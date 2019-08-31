Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Its Visa (V) Position by $780,000; Perritt Capital Management Stake in Photronics (PLAB) Has Trimmed by $753,507

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.31M market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 746,956 shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.63 million are owned by Blair William & Il. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beacon Fincl Group reported 0.35% stake. Middleton And Com Ma owns 126,749 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company has invested 6.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 157,000 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. 17,163 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers. 39,237 were reported by Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Hanson Doremus Management has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 858 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cim Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,144 shares. Family reported 42,129 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 44,762 shares. 4,761 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Fjarde Ap holds 1.12% or 573,451 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank reported 373,061 shares stake. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 104,290 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 108,349 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 367,299 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0% or 258,952 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 452,000 were reported by Franklin Resource. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 32,040 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 28,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 22,595 shares. Petrus Lta reported 26,831 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 25,427 shares stake.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.