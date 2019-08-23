Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Its Cadiz (CDZI) Holding by $328,833; Share Price Rose; Robecosam Ag Lowered Perkinelmer (PKI) Holding by $7.38 Million; Share Value Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 119,595 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 94,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, down from 171,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 425,483 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,405 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 477,097 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 408,941 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 32,965 shares. 2,103 are owned by Ameritas Incorporated. 55 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 148,312 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 43,742 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 7,299 shares. 2,095 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Com. Fil reported 13 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 1.59 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,555 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 600 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,500 shares to 577,038 shares, valued at $46.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CDZI shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 7 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 88,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 267,579 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 50,816 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 41,908 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 924,123 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 0% or 53,174 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 395,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Lc stated it has 3,606 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,615 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 254,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).