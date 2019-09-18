Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) are two firms in the Mortgage Investment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.86 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 8.08 N/A 0.74 13.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial Corporation 0.00% -21.2% -1.3% Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ocwen Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.75 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocwen Financial Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58% and 46.2%. 1.9% are Ocwen Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocwen Financial Corporation -5% -9.52% 11.76% 7.95% -52.62% 41.79% Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82%

For the past year Ocwen Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The companyÂ’s Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.