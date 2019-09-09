Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stake Has Upped by Endurant Capital Management Lp; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $6.67 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 261,237 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Phot; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 219.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 74,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 107,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 33,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 217,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,082 shares to 414,361 shares, valued at $58.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 192,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,281 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argent owns 4,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 62,541 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fort Lp accumulated 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Finance has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 22,255 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Opus Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).