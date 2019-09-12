Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Upped Its Holding; Polar Securities Has Decreased Its Position in Trimble (TRMB) by $13.68 Million as Stock Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 204,012 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 303,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 388,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51 million, down from 692,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 656,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 216,062 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 73,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.25M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.