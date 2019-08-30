Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Position Raised by Endurant Capital Management Lp; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Value Declined While Blackrock Upped Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 449,634 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Findings in Women With Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.69 million shares as the company's stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 22.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.40 million, up from 21.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 3.50M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares to 77,286 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 143,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,376 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 98,258 shares to 31.15M shares, valued at $4.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

