Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.24 N/A -1.58 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.71 N/A 2.29 72.86

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 185.71%. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $217.33, with potential upside of 17.96%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 97.8% respectively. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.