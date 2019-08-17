Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 98.62 N/A -1.58 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.4 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 199.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 37.9% respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.