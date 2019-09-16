Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 98.40 N/A -1.58 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 133.67 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 101.34%. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 97.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.