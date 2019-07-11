Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 117.14 N/A -1.57 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 151.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.