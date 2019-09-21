Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $9 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 46.35%. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.