Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.84 N/A -1.57 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 182.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 6.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.