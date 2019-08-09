Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 81.94 N/A -1.58 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 17.1 and 17.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.4, and a 219.05% upside potential. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 21.12% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.