Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 79.76 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $9 average target price. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 137.15%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 66.6% respectively. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.