Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.79 N/A -1.57 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.74 beta. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 182.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 34.3%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.