Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.19 N/A -1.57 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 12.56 N/A 2.58 25.76

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta means Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.59% and an $13.4 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 1.44% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 85.4%. Insiders held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.