Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 85.91 N/A -1.58 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.22 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 220.96%. Competitively the consensus price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 92.71% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.