Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.79 N/A -1.58 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 221.34%. Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 24.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than G1 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 93.3%. Insiders held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.