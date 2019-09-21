Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $9 consensus target price. Meanwhile, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 146.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. looks more robust than Ocular Therapeutix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 7.77% respectively. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.