Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 159.19% at a $13.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bearish than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.