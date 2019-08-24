Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.52 N/A -1.58 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 202.48%. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 400.33% and its consensus target price is $1.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.