Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 117.14 N/A -1.57 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Celsion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average target price of $13.4, and a 151.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 9.8%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.