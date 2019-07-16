Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 105.99 N/A -1.57 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.46 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, and a 152.83% upside potential. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average price target and a 89.26% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.