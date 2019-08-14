Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.44 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 19.24 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.35% and an $13.4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.