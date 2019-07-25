Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 87.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 4.61

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.74 beta indicates that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 206.64% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average price target of $13.4. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 8.15%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.