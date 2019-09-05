Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 98.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.06 N/A 2.05 26.83

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, with potential upside of 200.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 96.6% respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.