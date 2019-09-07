Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.74 N/A -1.58 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.4 is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 205.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 33.8%. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.